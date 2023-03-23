Const. Corinne Kline

"It is with profound sadness, the EPS announces the passing of Const. Corinne Kline," the EPS said on Wednesday.

An Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer has died suddenly from a medical condition.

"It is with profound sadness, the EPS announces the passing of Const. Corinne Kline," Aubrey Zalaski from Corporate Communications at the EPS said Wednesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

rianc
rianc

Another victim of the government mandated jab of the Covid bio-hazard.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The Municipal/Provincial/Federal governments kill another one through their jab-poison intimidation.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

Must be climate change again.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

According to DR. W. Makis she had a text posted that she was triple vaccinated March 2022 with possibly more later boosters. Hmmm....Seems to be an unfortunate trend here.

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

#CanWeTalk

Report Add Reply

