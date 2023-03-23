An Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer has died suddenly from a medical condition.
"It is with profound sadness, the EPS announces the passing of Const. Corinne Kline," Aubrey Zalaski from Corporate Communications at the EPS said Wednesday.
"I can disclose that Const. Kline passed away from a sudden medical condition."
It is unclear what that medical condition was.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss her dearly."
Kline was well known for her outreach work and died less than one week after the violent deaths of two other EPS officers who were shot answering a domestic dispute call.
Kline was a 22-year veteran of the service.
“I cannot begin to imagine how hard it is for everyone in @edmontonpolice,” city Coun. Andrew Knack wrote on Twitter.
“To hear the news about Corinne Kline is incredibly sad. She was an exceptionally positive person and made such a difference across Edmonton. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.”
Kline was 23 when she joined EPS in September 2001.
EPS said in a Facebook post said she also helped support survivors of domestic violence.
Kline was also a member of the police service’s Healthy Streets Operations Centre. The unit was created in response to crime and disorder in and around Chinatown.
Another victim of the government mandated jab of the Covid bio-hazard.
The Municipal/Provincial/Federal governments kill another one through their jab-poison intimidation.
Must be climate change again.
According to DR. W. Makis she had a text posted that she was triple vaccinated March 2022 with possibly more later boosters. Hmmm....Seems to be an unfortunate trend here.
#CanWeTalk
