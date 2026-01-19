Alberta

Anti-hate watchdog plans to monitor APP independence events

StopHateAB will monitor upcoming Alberta independence events after receiving complaints of potentially hateful remarks at Alberta Prosperity Project town halls.
Mitch Sylvestre speaking at an Alberta independence event.
Mitch Sylvestre speaking at an Alberta independence event.X: Rachel Parker
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Independence
Mitch Sylvestre
StopHateAB
Stay Free Alberta

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news