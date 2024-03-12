Anti-oil Alberta NDP MLA endorses Nenshi for leader

Alberta NDP MLA Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow), who called for the government to move away from the oil and gas industry, said he is supporting candidate Naheed Nenshi in the leadership race. “He governed Calgary capably, lives by his progressive values and effectively communicates a strong vision for Alberta,” tweeted Kayande on Monday. He was among the first public figures to offer an endorsement to Nenshi..Kayande said in an op-ed in CBC Opinion in 2021 the oil and gas industry “must go away.” READ MORE: Alberta NDP candidate said hydrocarbons ‘must go away’“This is how the NDP really feels about our energy industry,” said former Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Prasad Panda (Calgary-Edgemont). Although Kayande wants hydrocarbons to go away, he said there was no alternative to them. Nenshi decided on Monday he would go out with the purple and in with the orange. READ MORE: UPDATED: Nenshi to run for Alberta NDP leaderHe confirmed he will enter the Alberta NDP leadership race. “We need a government that we can trust,” he said.