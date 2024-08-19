Anti-Smith play to be performed at Edmonton Fringe Festival

Wokeness has found its way into the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF). The EIFTF will be featuring a play called Local Diva: The Danielle Smith Diaries that mocks Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Your tax dollars at work,” tweeted Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay on Sunday. .Low Hanging Fruit Productions (LHFP) said Local Diva is a story told by fictitious diva Tragidean. “Their trials, their struggles, their stories,” said LHFP. “Growing up gay in a Catholic school, working the drag circuit, and living through two UCP (United Conservative Party) elections.”However, LHFP said it comes to an explosive end. Tickets for Local Diva cost $25. It has shows from Monday to Wednesday and on Saturday. It runs for 45 minutes. The shows will be held at the Fringe Theatre Arts Barns. Fringe Theatre has issued a content warning for Local Diva because of adult language/content, drugs/alcohol, mental illness/disorders, political content, sexual content, strobe lights, and violence against the queer community. The EIFTF receives funding from the Canada Council for the Arts, the Canadian government, the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, the Alberta government, the Edmonton Arts Council, the City of Edmonton, and the Edmonton Community Foundation.The Alberta government has provided it with $2.5 million since 2019, with most of it coming from the AFA.