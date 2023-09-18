WPC Calgary

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Address the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary on Monday.

 By Shaun Polczer

The head of the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, is warning of a headlong rush into renewable energy at the risk of sparking a potentially crippling — and preventable — energy crisis.

The difference from other energy shocks of the past, according to CEO Amin Nasser, is the one unfolding will be driven by government policies that exclude oil and gas and not geopolitics.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Net Zero is a slogan, not an achievable goal. While harmful emissions should be reduced, carbon dioxide is not one of them. The "climate crisis" is a political fiction not supported by independent scientists.

