Alberta

'ARJUN WAS HERE:' Hikers discover graffiti scrawled across rocks near Devil’s Thumb in Banff National Park

Hikers have raised concerns after photographs showing markings on rocks near Lake Louise
Hikers have raised concerns after photographs showing markings on rocks near Lake LouiseReddit
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Vandalism
Parks Canada
Banff National Park
Reddit
Graffiti
viral on social media
Devil's Thumb Trail
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