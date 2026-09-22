'ARJUN WAS HERE:' Hikers discover graffiti scrawled across rocks near Devil’s Thumb in Banff National Park

CALGARY — Hikers have raised concerns after photographs showing markings on rocks near Lake Louise circulated online, prompting renewed questions about vandalism and the treatment of natural features in protected Canadian parks.A Reddit post published Tuesday by a hiker who said they recently visited the Devil’s Thumb area included photographs showing writing on rocks along the route.The post questioned why visitors were leaving messages on rocks in Banff National Park and drew significant discussion online, with commenters expressing frustration over the markings and debating who may have left them.The photographs, however, do not establish who made the markings or why they were left there. Some commenters speculated about the identities of those responsible based on names appearing in the photographs, but those claims have not been independently verified.The Devil’s Thumb area is located near Lake Louise within Banff National Park, one of Canada's most heavily visited protected areas..Parks Canada regulations prohibit visitors from removing, defacing, damaging or destroying natural objects in national parks unless specifically authorized.Rocks are included among the natural features protected under the regulations.Parks Canada also states that violations of national park regulations can carry significant penalties. Some offences can result in fines of up to $25,000, although that is a maximum penalty and does not mean every violation results in a fine of that amount.The restrictions are intended to protect the natural environment and preserve park features for other visitors. For hikers, markings on rocks can also become a permanent part of a landscape that attracts millions of visitors each year.The issue is particularly relevant in areas such as Lake Louise, where visitors come to experience the surrounding wilderness and mountain scenery..In Banff National Park, Parks Canada regulations place restrictions on damaging or defacing natural objects within the park.Parks Canada's national park regulations prohibit the removal, defacement, damage or destruction of natural objects except where specifically authorized. Rocks are among the natural features covered by the regulations.Parks Canada also advises visitors that park regulations are enforced by park wardens and provides a 24-hour dispatch line for reporting violations.Parks Canada materials state that violations of national park regulations can result in fines of up to $25,000, although the maximum does not mean that every offence results in a $25,000 fine.The agency's current Banff National Park notices similarly state that certain violations under the Canada National Parks Act can carry maximum penalties of $25,000.The rules reflect the broader purpose of Canada's national parks: preserving natural landscapes while allowing the public to experience them..A separate case in British Columbia has highlighted how authorities can respond when graffiti is discovered in a protected natural area.On August 17, Maple Ridge RCMP received a complaint about graffiti near the Lower Falls trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park. Police said photographs and videos circulating online appeared to show a man spray-painting a red message onto boulders in the area.According to RCMP, the graffiti appeared to be an attempt to memorialize a man who drowned near the falls on August 3.“While this incident appears to be an attempt at memorializing a drowning victim in the area, vandalism within a protected area is still considered a criminal offence,” Maple Ridge RCMP said.Police said the graffiti could harm the environment, diminish the experience of other park users and create cleanup costs for the community.The investigation later resulted in an arrest after the alleged suspect turned himself in. RCMP said he was released on a promise to appear in court while investigators continued gathering evidence and working with BC Parks..As of now, it remains unclear when the markings near Devil’s Thumb were made, how extensive they are or whether Parks Canada has identified anyone responsible.The Western Standard has reached out to Parks Canada for comment on the markings, whether officials are investigating, and what penalties could apply to those responsible.