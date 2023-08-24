No charges to officers because of slow investigation by ASIRT

"As no charge(s) will be pursued against the officer the file is being concluded. Steps have recently been taken to ensure, as best as possible, that when an investigation provides the grounds for the Executive Director to form the opinion that an offence had been committed, it is forwarded to ACPS as quickly as possible."

A Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) officer has lied to Alberta's police watchdog but won't be charged after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) admitted it took too long on the investigation.

It was one of two incidents reported by ASIRT on Thursday that criminal charges didn't go ahead because the agency took too long to investigate.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

