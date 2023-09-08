The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Friday a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer who non-fatally shot someone who was carrying a machete did nothing wrong.
On August 25, 2019, ASIRT was directed to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which was reported to have happened during the investigation of a weapons complaint.
On that date, just after 4 a.m., CPS received a complaint of a suspicious male threatening the caller with a bat, near a retail shopping area on Shawville Blvd. SE.
When a CPS officer, accompanied by his partner, arrived at the location shortly thereafter a man was observed approximately 40 feet in front of the police vehicle and walking alongside a building, carrying a large machete in his right hand.
The man walked briskly towards the officer while carrying the machete.
The cop then back-pedalled from where he was standing beside his open car door, with his service firearm pointed at the man.
ASIRT said as the man got near the front of the police vehicle he had the machete raised and continued towards the CPS officer who had backed up to just past the rear bumper of the police vehicle.
When the man was about 15 feet away, the CPS officer discharged his firearm twice at the man, striking him in the lower body/abdomen area and his left leg.
"The man fell to the ground but pushed himself into a seated position. The man maintained possession of the machete, continuing to hold it in his right hand," the ASIRT report said.
Both CPS officers on the scene gave repeated directions for the man to drop the machete.
"The man refused to do so," ASIRT said.
"The man then displayed a smaller knife in his left hand. He continued to refuse to drop the weapon. The man remained in the seated position while the officers tried to engage the man in conversation, but he would not respond in a coherent fashion."
The ASIRT report detailed how the man continually yelled variations of “you’re dead”, “dead” or “kill me”.
The officers explained to the man they wanted him to drop the knives so that EMS (who were by now on the scene waiting for it to be safe to approach the man) could provide care for him.
The man ignored these directions and continued to hold the machete tightly, from time to time raising it above his head, almost as if he was going to throw it.
Negotiations continued with the man for an extended period of time to no avail, as he refused all commands and just kept repeating “dead” and similar phrases.
Eventually, a decision was made to try and disarm him by some form of a less lethal weapon system. Rubber bullets failed according to the report, which said the man didn't appear to display any recognition of pain from them. He maintained possession of the knives.
"Using safety shields, and a pepper gun, tactical officers were able to take the man into custody," ASIRT said.
"The man was then dealt with by EMS and transported to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot injuries. At the hospital, the man was treated for gunshot wounds to the left groin/hip and left femur."
"A toxicology test showed a presumptive positive for amphetamines. The man, who was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, was also assessed by a psychiatric doctor."
The scene of the shooting was examined by ASIRT. The examination found beside the open driver’s door to the police vehicle a pile of items including clothing, biological material (blood), personal items, pepper balls and seven green non-lethal rounds/batons.
Two expended cartridges were located nearby as well (these were from when tactical moved in to take the man into custody). A third expended cartridge was found further into the parking lot. Two 9mm casings were located on the ground. A machete was located near a curb away from the pile of items. Also, a smaller knife was located on the ground under the police vehicle.
"After a thorough, independent and objective investigation into the conduct of the subject office, it is my opinion that he was lawfully placed and acting properly in the execution of his duties," Executive Director of ASIRT Michael Ewenson said.
"There is no evidence to support any belief that any officers present engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct that would give rise to an offence.
The force used was proportionate, necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.