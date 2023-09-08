Calgary police

Calgary police 

 Courtesy CBC

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Friday a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer who non-fatally shot someone who was carrying a machete did nothing wrong.

On August 25, 2019, ASIRT was directed to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which was reported to have happened during the investigation of a weapons complaint.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.