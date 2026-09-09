ASIRT concludes investigation into RCMP officer, no charges laid

An investigation into an Alberta RCMP officer accused of threatening to distribute intimate images has concluded without criminal charges.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated the allegations after a woman reported that the officer had threatened to share intimate photos and videos of her. According to ASIRT’s report, the officer made threats to post the images online, sell them or send them to the woman’s mother.Investigators did not find evidence that the intimate images were actually distributed.The investigation also found that the officer had used police databases to conduct searches related to the woman. The searches were allegedly carried out for personal reasons, including finding out whether she had made a complaint against him.ASIRT determined there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer had committed offences related to unauthorized use of a computer system and breach of trust. The matter was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.The Crown ultimately decided not to approve criminal charges against the officer.ASIRT has now closed its investigation. The decision was released publicly on Sept. 9, 2026.