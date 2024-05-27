ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting at an Edmonton gas station. On Saturday around 7:44 p.m., a uniformed, on-duty Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer went to a gas station in the area of 93 St.and 144 Ave., according to a Sunday press release. At the entrance to the gas station, EPS said the officer encountered a male with a weapon and called for assistance. It said a confrontation occurred and the officer discharged his firearm, striking the man. Life-saving measures commenced until EMS arrived. The male was treated and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he remains in. No EPS officers were injured during this incident. A suspected conducted energy weapon was located at the scene. Because this incident is under investigation by ASIRT, EPS said it could not provide additional information at this time.