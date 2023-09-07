ASIRT release pics of weapon who was shot and killed by EPS

Firearm located near the man.

 ASIRT

On September 1, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was assisting Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) with traffic and crowd control at an apartment complex fire in the area of 116 Avenue and 124 Street.

Shortly before 10 p.m. an officer was approached by a resident who reported there was a man with a firearm outside a nearby home in the area of 116 Avenue and 123 Street.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Everyone who owns a firearm has walked outside a house with it in their hands. It's the only way to safely get it in or out of their home. No idea what happened here, but it's very unfortunate that it escalated the way it did. Most cops exercise their right to remain silent in ASIRT investigations, but perhaps they could be encouraged to somehow at least give a statement. Somehow I lose my right to remain silent if I'm involved in a car accident, so I'm sure there's a way.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

"No additional information will be released," ASIRT said.

That is about as I imagined. I originally commented on the last WS article about this happening, and I was suggesting that maybe the fella ran out of the burning building with his firearm? Was it loaded? Let’s see the body cam footage? Was he licensed? The public will never get the full story.

