On September 1, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was assisting Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) with traffic and crowd control at an apartment complex fire in the area of 116 Avenue and 124 Street.
Shortly before 10 p.m. an officer was approached by a resident who reported there was a man with a firearm outside a nearby home in the area of 116 Avenue and 123 Street.
The officer left the scene and proceeded to the rear of the residence, where they encountered a male with a weapon.
The Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident and has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.
"On September 1, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Edmonton that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man," ASIRT said.
ASIRT said while assisting EFRS, police heard someone calling for help outside a home near 123 Street and 116 Avenue.
"When officers responded, a person said that there was a man with a gun in the yard. The officers proceeded to the rear of this residence and encountered the man. A confrontation occurred, and one of the officers discharged their service weapon, striking the man," ASIRT said.
"During a subsequent search of the scene, police found a firearm on the ground near the man."
ASIRT said paramedics provided first aid to the man.
"Their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene," ASIRT said.
ASIRT’s investigation will examine the officer-involved shooting.
"No additional information will be released," ASIRT said.
As part of its ongoing investigation, ASIRT said it is continuing efforts to identify people who may have witnessed aspects of the confrontation between the man and police.
ASIRT is asking anyone who may have been in the area and may have witnessed these events and/or may have video to contact investigators at 780-644-1483.
(2) comments
Everyone who owns a firearm has walked outside a house with it in their hands. It's the only way to safely get it in or out of their home. No idea what happened here, but it's very unfortunate that it escalated the way it did. Most cops exercise their right to remain silent in ASIRT investigations, but perhaps they could be encouraged to somehow at least give a statement. Somehow I lose my right to remain silent if I'm involved in a car accident, so I'm sure there's a way.
"No additional information will be released," ASIRT said.
That is about as I imagined. I originally commented on the last WS article about this happening, and I was suggesting that maybe the fella ran out of the burning building with his firearm? Was it loaded? Let’s see the body cam footage? Was he licensed? The public will never get the full story.
