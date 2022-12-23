Police jacket, back

On Jan. 2, 2019, around 1 p.m. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers responded to a residence for a spousal assault complaint. The woman advised police that she had been assaulted, choked, and confined and had her life threatened repeatedly in the preceding days by her boyfriend.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) cleared the actions of two Edmonton Police Officers for the shooting death of a man in 2019, who "intended to commit suicide by engaging with the police."

"Police officers, like any person, are entitled to defend themselves when someone runs at them in an aggressive fashion bearing two knives," Executive Director of ASIRT Michael Ewenson said.

