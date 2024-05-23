ATA says 13 Alberta school boards to receive funding cuts

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has denounced the government for providing 13 school boards with less funding than last year. At the moment, the ATA said schools in communities such as Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, and Okotoks will likely experience larger class sizes and program cuts when school starts in the fall because of these cuts. “There is no excuse in our growing, wealthy province to have funding cuts for public education,” said ATA President Jason Schilling in a Wednesday press release.“Year after year after year, school board funding has failed to keep up with inflation and enrolment growth and as a result, we now have the lowest per-pupil spending on education in all of Canada.”The ATA said the school division that will receive the largest funding cut by percentage is the Northland School Division (NSD) (-2.3%). This works out to $761,115 less in funding. After the NSD is the Living Waters Catholic Separate School Division (-2.2%). This was followed by the Aspen View School Division (-1.7%), the Medicine Hat School Division (-1.4%), and the Holy Family Catholic Separate School Division (-0.9%). Schilling said he has heard from teachers that many school boards will be laying them off at the end of the school year. The ATA pointed out these plans run contrary to Alberta government budget announcements heralding the hiring of 3,000 additional school staff over the next three years.He called the Weighted Moving Average “disastrous for education funding.”“We’ve had years of rapid enrolment growth and insufficient funding,” he said.“When adjusted for inflation, per-pupil education spending will be down 13% provincewide compared to 2019.”Schilling concluded by saying Alberta is 3,000 teaching positions behind where it was five years ago. “As a result of underfunding, class sizes have grown, programs have been cut and supports for students continue to erode,” he said. Alberta Education could not be reached for comment in time for publication.The Alberta government said in February Budget 2024 will help students by building and modernizing schools, adding learning supports for students and funding post-secondary programs to build a skilled workforce. READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Billions to be spent enhancing schools, learning supports“The Alberta Advantage is back and booming and people from across Canada and around the world are once again flocking to our incredible province,” said Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. “This of course puts added pressures on our schools and our government is ready to help.”