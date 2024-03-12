ATA says Red Deer Catholic directives would harm sexual minorities

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) warned directives from Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) to staff would restrict the freedoms of sexual minority students. ATA President Jason Schilling said in an interview with Postmedia a number of teachers at RDCRS were given directives requiring them to out students to administrators, remove Pride materials and force teachers to refer to students by their legal names. Schilling acknowledged he has heard from a number of teachers at RDCRS who have raised concerns about the directives given to them by Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Finnigan. “I’ve heard from my members who are in that area about how disturbed they are by these directives by the superintendent and by the board,” said Schilling. “The members that I’m talking to are exasperated, they’re exhausted and they’re embarrassed by this.” By adopting these policies, he said they are taking a page out of the gender identity policies announced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in January and is concerned they are coming before her changes are implemented. A number of teachers have informed the ATA Finnigan is going from school to school giving a presentation with a list of directives. Teachers have been instructed to not take photos of the presentation.In the presentation, the ATA said Finnigan is telling staff to no longer engage in conversations with students on topics surrounding preferred pronouns. Additionally, he said there is a clear directive being given to teachers that they must refer to students by the name existing on the official record of students — no nicknames, shortened names or the use of their middle name is allowed unless parental consent is given.Teachers have to report instances where students might disclose their gender or sexual orientation to administrators who will inform parents.ATA communications coordinator Jonathan Teghtmeyer pointed out Finnigan is often talking about the role of the archdiocese. However, a source told Postmedia the directive was given by the Archdiocese of Edmonton, which encapsulates Red Deer.An Archdiocese of Edmonton spokesperson said these directives would be made by the school boards, so questions should be directed to RDCRS. While Postmedia reached out to it for comment, there was no response in time for publication. By the end of the year, safe space stickers, which are often a rainbow motif and are put up in classrooms by teachers to let students know they are welcoming, must be removed. Schilling said the stickers are benign and taking them down sends a negative message.“I’ve heard from members that they didn’t become teachers to jeopardize the safety of their students but to help them,” he said. “They want to teach students, they want to ensure their well-being and their safety.” He said this is “our Number One concern and they’re worried about how policies or directives from the board like this will have a chilling effect on our schools.” “It’s a way to reduce the existence of students who come from diverse families and backgrounds and I know that we have a concern about what that could mean in terms of erasing queer culture out of schools,” he said. Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”