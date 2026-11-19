EDMONTON — Alberta’s program supporting young adults transitioning out of government care is failing to consistently document their needs, provide required supports and measure whether they are achieving independence, according to a new report from the province’s auditor general.Auditor General Phil Peters released the findings Thursday following an audit of the Department of Children and Family Services’ Transition to Adulthood Program, which provides assistance to young adults who have left government care to transition to independent living.The program provides financial supports until age 22 for expenses such as housing, food, utilities and transportation, as well as non-financial supports until age 24, including help finding housing, employment and training, mentorship, addictions support and life skills.The department spent $59 million on the program in 2025-26, including $44 million on financial supports and $15 million on non-financial service delivery. As of March 31, 2026, the program supported just over 2,200 young adults, representing 91% of those eligible to transition from government care..Federal dental plan costs soar to $18 billion as auditor general questions oversight.Peters’ audit reviewed 15 young adult files, including 60 transition plans, 30 service agreements, 315 one-on-one meetings and 105 meetings involving young adults’ support networks. It recommended that Children and Family Services improve processes for identifying and responding to young adults’ needs, improve engagement with young adults, and strengthen performance management.The program’s policy manual requires practitioners to work with young adults to develop a transition plan documenting their goals, needs and planned supports. Those plans must be reviewed monthly and updated at least every three months.However, two-thirds of the young adults in the sample did not have all four required transition plans in place during the 21-month period examined.Among the plans reviewed, 24% were missing key information about young adults’ goals, such as education or employment, while 30% did not document significant barriers, including mental health challenges or a lack of a support system..The audit also found that 35% of plans were missing the young adult’s required sign-off, while 38% were missing the practitioner’s sign-off.The report said the department could not demonstrate that all available supports had been discussed with young adults when information was missing from their plans.Peters also found that agreements outlining the services and supports young adults would receive did not always reflect the needs identified in their transition plans.For one-quarter of the young adult files examined, at least one service agreement did not include supports outlined in the corresponding plan. Those omitted supports included housing and mental health services.The report noted that core financial supports tested by auditors were paid in amounts consistent with government policy..Peters identified gaps in the program’s required meetings. Practitioners are required to hold one-on-one meetings with young adults every 30 days and meetings involving their support networks every 90 days.Only 20% of young adults in the sample had all 21 required one-on-one meetings during the audit period, while 20% had fewer than half.For network meetings, just 7% had all seven required meetings, while 60% had fewer than half.The audit found that 60% of young adults had a gap of at least three months between one-on-one meetings, while 33% went at least a year between network meetings.For three-quarters of missed one-on-one meetings examined by auditors, there was no evidence that practitioners attempted to reschedule.“Young adults leaving government care face major life transitions and need support to build stability, pursue education or employment, and establish strong community connections,” said Peters. “Because program participation is voluntary, effective planning and ongoing engagement are essential to ensuring supports align with their goals and evolving needs.”The department also did not track why meetings were missed or whether practitioners attempted to reconnect with young adults..Peters’ audit also found errors in the department’s monitoring reports dating back to April 2025, which led to the department overstating the number of young adults with current transition plans. When the figures were correctly calculated, only half of the plans were current.The Auditor General further found that the department lacked measures to determine whether the program was achieving its objectives: helping young adults achieve interdependence, maintain stable lifelong connections, develop autonomy, and pursue education and employment.Although the department had begun collecting information through a voluntary participant survey in 2025, the audit report said it had not produced enough results to evaluate the program’s effectiveness.The department also did not report on the program’s overall effectiveness in its annual reporting.“Without outcome reporting, the department cannot assess whether the program is effective in providing vulnerable young adults with the support they need to successfully transition to adulthood,” Peters said.