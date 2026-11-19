EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith’s government received a positive review from Alberta’s Auditor General on Thursday, with all eight ministries examined receiving passing grades for their systems to verify travel, meal and hospitality expenses.The report, tabled in the Alberta legislature by Auditor General Phil Peters on Thursday, followed an audit of the travel, meal and hospitality expenses of Executive Council and seven government ministries between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.The audit did not examine every expense claimed during that period. Instead, it used a sample to assess each ministry’s expense-verification process.Peters’ report said the audit found that the ministries had an “effective process to ensure compliance with government policies.”.The report comes amid a barrage of expense-related accusations from the Alberta NDP, which has sounded alarm bells in recent weeks over what it considers improper expense claims by UCP cabinet ministers and government officials.Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally has been under fire during the fall session over expenses claimed during a September 2025 trade mission to Kentucky, where he advocated for Alberta whiskey.Nally’s office spent roughly $5,400 across four receipts with “Sip Kentucky,” a bourbon distillery tour company, and claimed the expenses as “taxi” services.The claims have drawn criticism from the Alberta NDP, which dubbed the trip a “booze cruise” and questioned why a distillery tour company was used for taxi services..The controversy escalated after the opposition resurfaced photos and released documents showing that Gary Davidson, the husband of Nally’s chief of staff, attended the mission. The NDP questioned whether expenses related to his attendance were billed to Alberta taxpayers.Nally has defended the allegations, saying the trip was not a “booze cruise” and that the receipts covered transportation for the large number of people attending the mission. He also said Davidson paid for all of his additional expenses.The UCP initially said the Finance Ministry would look into the expenses. On Monday, Smith returned to Question Period and said the claims had been properly filed.The Alberta NDP also raised questions about a mission to Washington, D.C., that Davidson attended earlier this year, but the UCP has maintained that he paid his own expenses..Smith faced questions on Thursday after the Alberta NDP raised questions about her spring mission to Europe and later emailed an invoice to reporters showing a combined $2,300 in chauffeur expenses across two days in London.“The Mayor of London takes the tube,” said Nenshi during Question Period. “Even the Prime Minister of England takes the subway sometimes. Double-decker buses, super fun. And if you're in a pinch, even though it costs a few bucks, those black London taxis know how to get through traffic.”The premier explained the expense during Question Period, saying the costs covered transportation for the multiple people attending the meetings."An Alberta delegation spent two days in London, where we have an Alberta International Office," reads a statement from Smith's press secretary, Ryan Fournier, sent to the Western Standard. "During our visit, we held several meetings and participated in a number of events, including meetings with a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State and the High Commissioner, Chatham House events, a defence investment roundtable dinner, and a Travel Alberta roundtable."We were also mindful of costs. Rather than using multiple vehicles, we shared one van among more than eight delegates and stayed outside central London to keep accommodation expenses down.""These distractions from the NDP show just how unserious they are. We will not apologize for promoting Alberta around the world, strengthening international relationships, and creating more opportunities for trade and investment.”.Peters also tabled two additional reports on Thursday, including one that raised concerns about the effectiveness of annual reports from selected government ministries.“We found that the reporting standards were not consistently interpreted and public sector performance reporting best practices were not always applied in the sample of ministry annual reports we looked at,” reads an Auditor General press release.“Incomplete performance analysis reduces the accountability and transparency of ministry performance results.”