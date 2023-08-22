Redwater oil discovery

Imperial Redwater #1 wildcat well in 1947.

 Glenbow

Austria is turning to old-fashioned Canadian wildcatting know-how to help drill its way to energy security and diversify away from Russian natural gas.

On Monday, Vancouver-based MCF Energy announced it has been granted a permit from Austria’s Mining Authority, on behalf of its finance ministry, to drill a wildcat exploration well in the Welchau prospect, located about 200 kilometres west of Vienna in the Northern Calcareous Alps.

Schematic cross section of the Welchau gas prospect — the geology is similar to the Alberta Foothills thrust belt.

