Avalanche control work on the Icefields Parkway closes road

Arthur C. Green

Dec 29, 2022

Lake Louise in Alberta. When roads are closed, gates are locked for the safety of park visitors and motorists. Western Standard Photo

The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) that runs north-south between Lake Louise in Alberta remains closed because of avalanche risk.

Significant snowfall over the holidays increased the avalanche risk between Parker Ridge and Saskatchewan Crossing.

Due to fog and freezing rain east of Golden Wednesday, the helicopter was not able to travel to the Columbia Icefields area for avalanche control to make the road safe.

"Road-accessible control work is underway. The helicopter has been re-scheduled for Thursday to complete avalanche control work to allow safe travel following debris clearing," Parks Canada stated.

Parks Canada only closes roads when absolutely necessary when weather, road or avalanche conditions present a risk to human life.

When roads are closed, gates are locked for the safety of park visitors and motorists.

"Breaking gates or intruding into avalanche control areas is unsafe and illegal," Parks Canada said.
