parks canada closes road because of Avalanche risk

Lake Louise in Alberta. When roads are closed, gates are locked for the safety of park visitors and motorists.

The Icefields Parkway (Highway 93 North) that runs north-south between Lake Louise in Alberta remains closed because of avalanche risk.

Significant snowfall over the holidays increased the avalanche risk between Parker Ridge and Saskatchewan Crossing.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

