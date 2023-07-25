Oil barrels

Alberta oil drove Canada’s trade surplus in 2022.

 FreePix

Although it isn’t exactly in the money, Alberta’s treasury can take comfort that world oil prices are back above the provincial government’s breakeven point on strengthening fundamentals.

North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up about a buck on Tuesday to US$79.64, the highest since April.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Our Liberal government is totally incompetent at reducing C02 emissions. Actually, reducing CO2 is not their goal. In reality, Trudeau just wants to follow the WEF agenda of taking good and cheap energy away from the people. They just want people weak and controlled.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

I agree with Free Canada. The Trudeau gang continues to push the military bioweapon on us that is disguised as a medical cure. He continues backing up the folks who want to diminish and confuse strong families and kids with genital mutilation and such. Now he wants to eliminate the oil and gas industry in Canada, taking away cheap energy and well-paying jobs for working people. There is no viable Plan B for energy, just poverty and more depopulation. The death cult must be stopped in its tracks. Replace the RCMP with a real law enforcement agency that will press charges on the top level of criminals in our midst, Including PM Trudeau. Attorney General Lametti, and Supreme Court Chief Justice, Richard Wagner

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Just like the game “Stock Ticker” I’m betting on oil for the long haul.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.