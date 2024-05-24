BACK IN BLACK: UofC to reintroduce petroleum engineering degree after three-year hiatus

The University of Calgary is reportedly looking to relaunch its suspended degree program in petroleum engineering after a three-year pause.Although the UofC is known as an engineering school, the petroleum program was suspended 2021 amid declining enrolments and widespread energy sector layoffs.Just 10 students graduated from the program in the final year it was offered..“We have engaged with our industry partners, and we look forward to having this important program resume,” UofC.At the time Alberta’s unemployment rate was the highest in the country and the energy industry was reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now a spokesperson has confirmed to The Canadian Press that the process of relaunching the program after a period of record oil company earnings, although no date has been set.“We have engaged with our industry partners, and we look forward to having this important program resume,” said Joe McFarland.That’s not say there weren’t other routes into the petroleum industry; students still had the option of chemical, mechanical and civil engineering classes.In the UofC has seen an uptick of interest in its Master of Sciences in Sustainable Energy Development that was first started in 1996.