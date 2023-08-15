Suncor headquarters

Suncor tower in Calgary.

 Suncor

Suncor is going back to being a good old-fashioned oil company.

That’s word from the CEO of Canada’s — indeed, the world’s — largest oil sands producer, who says the company has been too focussed on woke renewable energy such as wind and solar.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

peacefulowl67
An oil company that wants to produce oil instead of wasting time trying to gain acceptance among communities that will always reject fossil fuels. Thank you Suncor.

Dump TRUDEAU
This is long overdue! Investors must stop the solar/wind nonsense and get back to oil/gas and LNG as soon as possible and building pipelines to both coasts. Nuclear can also be pushed where the cost is justified because the capital costs are very high but the generated power is cheap! Wind/solar just are a waste of money for a system that simply cannot supply 24/7 and not at peak.

Left Coast
Obviously Suncor has been paying attention to the Massive FAILS of Wind & Solar around the planet . . .

But spending Billions to bury CO2 is equally as Nuts . . .

Computer model Fantasy versus cold, hard Reality

For over 30 years, alarmists and lukewarmers alike have agreed on a supposed ‘heat trapping’ and delayed cooling mechanism assigned to carbon dioxide in climate computer models. But the ‘deniers’ (at Principia Scientific) argue it is physically impossible for this trace gas, comprising 0.04 percent of the atmosphere to measurably drive any alleged radiative greenhouse gas warming effect, as taught and promoted in academia.

But since 2010 the groundbreaking book, ‘Slaying the Sky Dragon Death of the Greenhouse Gas Theory‘ has become a benchmark setting out the empirical evidence of how carbon dioxide really performs in the world of applied science and engineering.

https://principia-scientific.com/gregory-wrightstone-on-sky-dragon-slaying-25-june-2023/

SuperBaba
YES!!!! Go Suncor!

Mila
Excellent news!

Ernie
What's the opposite of "go woke go broke"? "Back to sleep make big heap"! Hahaha sometimes I crack myself up.

peacefulowl67
Not bad Ernie

AlbertaEd
Sounds like Suncor has seen the light, unlike the absurd Pathways Alliance, a public relations campaign. The idea that Net Zero could be accomplished, or that it would have any measurable effect on climate by "capturing" CO2 (where do you jail it?) is a slogan, not a strategy.

BoomerOG
An old soul in the modern world. Keep up the good work.

HOODOO
[thumbup]

