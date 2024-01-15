Alberta

Bail denied for Chris Carbert, member of Coutts Four

From left to right: Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick, Jerry Morin, and Christopher Lysak, are each accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers near Coutts, AB, during the border blockade and protests.
From left to right: Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick, Jerry Morin, and Christopher Lysak, are each accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers near Coutts, AB, during the border blockade and protests.Courtesy Carbert/Facebook, Coutts Convoy Restart/Facebook, Morin/Facebook, Instagram / CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Chris Carbert
Coutts Blockade
Coutts Four

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news