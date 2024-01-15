Bail denied for Chris Carbert, member of Coutts Four

Bail has been denied for Chris Carbert, one of four men held in remand for 702 days for charges connected with a demonstration at the US border crossing at Coutts, AB in February 2022.Carbert is accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers. He is charged with conspiracy to murder, possession of a weapon and mischief. A publication ban remains in place, denying the public some details on the trial. However, the verdict was reported on social media.Independent journalist Mocha Bezirgan reported on Twitter ("X") that temperatures of -50C with wind chill left the courtroom only half full of attendees. He said two rows normally reserved for media no longer were there due to lack of interest at previous meetings. By 10:58 a.m. he could report that bail had been denied."This isn’t justice!" a protester yelled at the end of the sentencing. Sheriffs removed him out of the court room.In a post to Twitter (" X"), Independent journalist Jason Lavine said he was not surprised. "I did speak with Chris last week on why I thought this would be the outcome. After his bail hearing, I didn't think the Judge would take the risk to the public safety with release when the trial was a few months away. In addition, Alberta has a special prosecution team for the purpose of keeping violently charged individuals in remand until trial," tweeted Lavine."Unfortunately, Chris and the other men are charged with some of the worst charges in Alberta's history. I couldn't see the Judge ruling against this initiative. I am heartbroken for Chris and his family. This does expose significant problems with the 'justice' system."