Banff second most popular spot to propose on Valentine’s — after Toronto

As if majestic mountains weren’t enough to melt a woman’s heart, it turns out Toronto’s cityscape is when it comes to love and marriage.Valentine’s Day is known as a day of love worldwide and research by financial website Finder.com shows that for women, it’s also the most popular time for proposals.And for 6.45 million of them, the ideal spot to receive one, according to social media, is Banff. Only Toronto — for some unknown reason — scored higher, according to entertainment site CanadaCasino..That was followed by Morraine Lake in third spot and Vancouver. Calgary was one place behind Montreal for sixth but ahead of Niagara Falls. Surprisingly Edmonton and Ottawa were nearly tied for eighth and ninth, respectively. Tofino rounded out the top 10.The informal survey found that the most popular proposal hotspots in Toronto are the CN Tower and Toronto Island, with 16,600 and 6,639 views each.But if Morraine Lake and Banff were combined, it would easily surpass the Big Smoke as the most romantic spot in Canada — no surprise. In all, Alberta took four of the top 10 proposal spots in Canada.The rankings were determined by the total number of posts on TikTok and Instagram with the hashtag ‘#proposal’ or ‘#engagement’ preceded by the particular destination.