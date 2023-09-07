A rounding error, or 0.15%
That’s how much of an effect the Liberal carbon tax has on inflation, according Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. And that’s just the primary price of the fuel itself, not all the other ancillary inputs from agriculture, transportation or manufacturing.
Macklem was in Calgary on Thursday to provide his regular economic update after the bank decided to hold the line on interest rates by keeping them at 5%.
Although he acknowledged there would be some unspecified secondary impacts from the carbon tax — the accountants at the central bank don’t exactly know what they are — Macklem said he’s confident the broader economy would be able to absorb those extra costs over time.
“As I said, our estimate is that that increases inflation each year by 0.15%,” he said in response to a question from The Western Standard. “So inflation is measured over 12 months. So it's each year. It's point one-five, but that's a relatively small impact on yearly inflation.”
In May of 2022, when the carbon tax was only $50 per tonne, Macklem told the House Finance committee the overall impacts on ‘realized’ inflation — which strips out volatile energy and food prices — would amount to about 0.4%.
Those numbers also don’t include the impacts of the clean fuel tax — ‘Carbon Tax 2.0’ — that were introduced in July and are in addition to the primary tax which will triple from $65 per tonne of CO2 to $170 by 2035.
Macklem said the fact it is going to be increased at regular intervals will make it easier to factor those additional costs over time because the main aim of bank policy is “price stability.” In other words, it’s ‘baked’ into inflation expectations.
“It's a good question,” he told The Western Standard. “And we can take this offline if you want. But yes, that is the direct impact on the components that are most directly affected. It does not include second round effects.”
It’s also despite the fact higher energy costs due to rising oil prices is one factor that will keep the economy from reaching the bank’s 2% inflation target until at least 2025.
That’s the main factor that will keep the bank’s headline inflation number — which includes volatile food and energy prices — near 3% over the intermediate term. That in turn will keep interest rates at 5% or even higher for at least the next year.
Ironically, it was the drop in energy prices over the last year that helped lower inflation from 8% in July of 2022 to 3.3% this summer.
“This is welcome progress, but we know that many prices — those for food, shelter and many services — are not cooling in the same way. And recently global oil prices have risen again, pushing gasoline prices up,” he said in his prepared remarks.
That squares with a July study from economic think CESifo that said the expectation of higher prices from carbon trading in France had a bigger contribution to higher prices — although they did — than the actual carbon taxes themselves, and lasted longer.
“Therefore, policymakers and central bankers should carefully consider the optimal policy mix to advance the green transition without inhibiting the monetary authorities’ ability to stabilize prices,” it said.
And indeed, price stability is Macklem’s main concern, over and above any effects from taxation — all of it — than any one tax itself. The same applies for government spending, he said.
“Price stability means households and businesses can plan and invest with confidence that their money will hold its value,” he said.
“We know higher interest rates are hitting some Canadians hard, and we don’t want this to be any harder than necessary. But letting too-high inflation persist would be worse. We are confident that 2% is the right target. The target is now in sight. We need to stay the course.”
(7) comments
We knew before that he was one of Trudeau's brainwashed minions, this just confirms it. The carbon tax is a big driver of inflation. Every item sold in stores is trucked in, food grown in greenhouses are all affected by the carbon tax. Australia tried a carbon tax and it massively drove inflation until is was repealed. Canada's carbon tax will continue to drive inflation until it is repealed. How many detractors of Poilievre calling for the BoC government to be fired now think Poilievre is correct?
He's either incompetent, delusional or a fabulist. I had a natural gas bill last winter where the carbon tax was more than the energy charge. That may not meet his definition of inflation but it meets mine.
Carbon tax and inflation are BOTH taxes that you and blackface are robbing Canadians with and passing it on to the superelitest. Of coarse it's negligible A$$wipe.
This is the same guy who said interest rates will remain low, so I don’t think I will take financial ad ice from this idiot, nor will I take financial advice from his boss Justin Castro.
He's bought and paid for
The guy with the glasses...Tiff is his name. So an all encompassing Carbon Tax that is hitting all of us in the neither regions is not adding to inflation? Yeah...sure.
That's not what I see when I fill my gas tank, pay my utilities or when I buy groceries.
Maybe the Bank of Canada could use a new Governor.
