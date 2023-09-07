Macklem

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in Calgary on Thursday.

 Shaun Polczer

A rounding error, or 0.15%

That’s how much of an effect the Liberal carbon tax has on inflation, according Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. And that’s just the primary price of the fuel itself, not all the other ancillary inputs from agriculture, transportation or manufacturing.

Inflation

Inflation is down but still above the Bank of Canada’s 2% target.

rianc
rianc

We knew before that he was one of Trudeau's brainwashed minions, this just confirms it. The carbon tax is a big driver of inflation. Every item sold in stores is trucked in, food grown in greenhouses are all affected by the carbon tax. Australia tried a carbon tax and it massively drove inflation until is was repealed. Canada's carbon tax will continue to drive inflation until it is repealed. How many detractors of Poilievre calling for the BoC government to be fired now think Poilievre is correct?

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

He's either incompetent, delusional or a fabulist. I had a natural gas bill last winter where the carbon tax was more than the energy charge. That may not meet his definition of inflation but it meets mine.

Taz
Taz

Carbon tax and inflation are BOTH taxes that you and blackface are robbing Canadians with and passing it on to the superelitest. Of coarse it's negligible A$$wipe.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is the same guy who said interest rates will remain low, so I don’t think I will take financial ad ice from this idiot, nor will I take financial advice from his boss Justin Castro.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

He's bought and paid for

free the west
free the west

The guy with the glasses...Tiff is his name. So an all encompassing Carbon Tax that is hitting all of us in the neither regions is not adding to inflation? Yeah...sure.

guest50
guest50

That's not what I see when I fill my gas tank, pay my utilities or when I buy groceries.

Maybe the Bank of Canada could use a new Governor.

