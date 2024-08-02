BARE COUNTRY: Mounties on the lookout for naked man prowling K-Country bush

Bring only the bare necessities into the backcountry this holiday weekend.Anyone heading out to Kananaskis might want to take extra precautions and stock up on bear spray after campers have been confronted by the elusive hairless white skinned grizzly.Canmore RCMP have confirmed multiple sightings a man — described as “fully nude” from head to toe — prowling campsites and cookout shelters near Lake Kidd. The man, described as ‘skinny’ in stature, Caucasian with long hair and a beard, was spotted in campgrounds on July 16 and again on July 23..Every time he’s spotted, he runs away and mysteriously vanishes into the woods.“Often one expects to find bears in the campsite and definitely warnings the bears have been seen recently,” said one Reddit user who spotted the man on the F Loop trail.“He saw and/or heard us and took off like a deer! Where does he go? Where are his clothes?”.Mounties have taken the extraordinary step of launching foot patrols — presumably looking for tracks — and have discovered several makeshift shelters he has apparently been living in.Under Section 174 (1) of the Canadian Criminal Code, it is illegal for anyone who, “without lawful excuse,” to be naked or exposed to public view while on private property, whether or not the property is their own.If any of the shelters discovered by police are determined to belong to the unknown person, they could also face criminal charges under the Provincial Parks Act for random camping.No word on whether he has big feet.