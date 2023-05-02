"I'd like to take a minute and first of all officially announce I will not be running in the election call today," Barnes said in the video posted Monday.
"Although many people have asked me to run, and I'm very, very grateful for the opportunity to serve the constituents of Cypress-Medicine Hat for the last 11 years, I've decided at this point in time I'm not running."
Barnes then took a moment to thank his family.
"I do want to take a second note and say some thank yous. First of all, to my wife and my family without your love and support, I couldn't have accomplished all the things in my life and politics and business and the community," Barnes said.
"So thank you very much to the constituents of Cypress-Medicine Hat for the last 11 years that have helped me with their ideas and their time. Thank you very much for the opportunity to represent my constituency staff who, over the last 11 years, has given great service and this helped make my job easy. Thanks to them as well."
During his time in government, Barnes was one of the most outspoken critic of Premier Jason Kenney’s MLAs in caucus.
He spoke bluntly on challenges including damages being caused to Albertans through lockdown restrictions, government overspending — including the Keystone XL investment — and dealing with Ottawa through the Fair Deal Panel recommendations.
That got him kicked out of the UCP caucus and he's been sitting as an Independent.
Although it's sundown for Barnes in the political scene, he said he will continue to fight for the people.
"Now, I do want to take a second though, and talk about the fact the fight so many of us have shared is going to continue, and I will be happy to continue parts of it. Let's talk about democratic reform to start with," Barnes said.
"The push now for a written Alberta constitution for meaningful citizen initiative referendum. And true accountability for our politicians will continue."
Barnes then took a stance on Canadian bail reform.
"For those [who] expressed their concern for the lack of safety in our communities, and the desire to end the catch and release our criminal system, let's continue that fight," Barnes said.
"And especially for all those Albertans and Cypress Medicine 'Hatters' that join me in the chorus for governments that spend less so they can tax us. So freedom and families can be bigger. Let's continue that effort."
Barnes then encouraged youth to become fully engaged in their communities after a "very difficult time the last few years."
"Now our communities and our youth and our economy is faced with high inflation, high-interest rates and low productivity. Let's make it so our youth can enjoy Alberta being the freest and most prosperous place," Barnes said.
"Let's make it so our youth have the opportunity for competitive insurance rates, utility rates and competitive services from businesses as well as affordable interest rates. We need our youth to be fully engaged."
Barnes then took one last moment to thank everyone for the opportunity to serve for the last 11 years.
(2) comments
From the chair I sit in, Barns was just a NDP
Operative. He just made the UCP look bad, that was his job. Many MLA’s did not like the COVID restrictions. And they said so, but they did not beat on the premier and the party to the msm. Barns did. He deserved to be fired from the party. You can disagree and speak your mind as a MLA. But Barns beat on the leader and the party in the msm. That can not be tolerated by any party.
Barnes was one of our best MLAs. He always made sense, and he always had the best interests of Albertans in mind. His ideas were brilliant, but simple in concept. This is a true loss for Alberta, and the area he has served for so long
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.