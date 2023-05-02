Drew Barnes

MLA Drew Barnes will not be seeking re-election for Cypress-Medicine Hat and has officially quit politics, although he said he will continue to fight for Canadian bail reform.

On Monday, Alberta Election 2023 was called. Barnes posted a video to social media to thank all his supporters and bowed out of politics after 11 years of service.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

From the chair I sit in, Barns was just a NDP

Operative. He just made the UCP look bad, that was his job. Many MLA’s did not like the COVID restrictions. And they said so, but they did not beat on the premier and the party to the msm. Barns did. He deserved to be fired from the party. You can disagree and speak your mind as a MLA. But Barns beat on the leader and the party in the msm. That can not be tolerated by any party.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Barnes was one of our best MLAs. He always made sense, and he always had the best interests of Albertans in mind. His ideas were brilliant, but simple in concept. This is a true loss for Alberta, and the area he has served for so long

