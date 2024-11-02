BC man launches petition to ban Commons speaker from shutting off microphone

Prince George, BC, resident Jasper Sunshine has introduced a petition to the Canadian government to call on it to remove the ability of the speaker of the House of Commons to disable its microphone or require unanimous consent from all party leaders to make it happen. By making this change, it would ensure equal access to parliamentary proceedings for all Canadians, including those with disabilities preventing them from visually following House of Commons proceedings, and promote more informed, engaged citizenship by maintaining consistent, unimpeded access to parliamentary proceedings.“The principle of open government and transparent parliamentary proceedings is a fundamental long-standing tradition of Canadian parliamentary democracy, as well as any true democratic regime,” said Sunshine in a petition. “Canadians have a right to access records of parliamentary proceedings, such as through Hansard, enabling them to make informed democratic choices.”Sunshine pointed out Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms ensures protection against any type of discrimination, including based on race, national or ethnic origin, skin colour, religion, sex, age, or physical or mental disability. The petition opened for signatures on October 23. It closes for signatures on December 22. Conservative MP Todd Doherty (Cariboo-Prince George, BC) sponsored the petition. Seven thousand six hundred ninety-four people have signed the petition as of Monday. The province with the most signatures was Ontario (3,060 people). After Ontario was Alberta (1,612 people). This was followed by British Columbia (1,369), Quebec (431), and Saskatchewan (317). Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus responded by saying he understands Sunshine’s desire to hear what is happening in it, but MPs’ microphones are not deactivated by him before they are done speaking until they exceed the time allotted or engage in unparliamentary behaviour. “Recently, I have found it necessary on occasion to mute the microphones in the Chamber between interventions,” said Fergus. “This is done to get the attention of unruly Members who are not following the rules of the House and impeding proceedings due to loud and unparliamentary behaviour.”While Sunshine wanted change, Fergus said he “will stand firm in my commitment to promote mutual respect and sincere, passionate, productive debates in the House of Commons, so that Canadians can be proud of the leadership of their elected representatives.” He acknowledged the House of Commons is steadfast in meeting its obligations under the Accessible Canada Act. This ordeal comes after NDP MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) had been removed from the House of Commons in April..WATCH: NDP MP removed from House of Commons for heckling Conservatives .When Blaney was asked to retract calling the Conservatives misogynists, she said she would not, as its MPs have silenced others. “So out of respect, I will not withdraw,” said Blaney.