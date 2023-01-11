A BC Mountie is facing criticism after being identified by the CBC as the man behind the satirical Church of Trudeau website.
Referring to himself as “the high prophet of the Church of Trudeau,” or “Father B,” Trail BC RCMP officer Brent Lord dressed up in various costumes to evidently mock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in videos posted on the website and connected social media accounts.
“His gospel explains why belonging to a fringe minority with unacceptable views is not tolerable and how Conservatives are always trying to deceive Canadians with silly words such as government debt, scandals, inflation, and other such nonsense,” reads the website.
“It's time for you to learn that being woke and easily offended is the only true path to enlightenment.”
The website invites visitors to tune in to Father B’s weekly sermons where viewers can call in and “discuss current events while giving praise to the saviour of Canada.”
Lord doesn’t mention his position as an RCMP officer on the website and a connected YouTube channel and social media accounts have since been wiped.
Trail Mayor Colleen Jones told CBC’s Brady Strachan she’s had multiple conversations with the local RCMP detachment about the website, noting the officer in question is currently working from home.
The Western Standard reached out to Jones, BC RCMP, and the contact number previously listed on the Church of Trudeau website, but has yet to hear back.
(7) comments
Because censorship is LOVE! And fascism is TOLERANCE!!
So much for freedom of expression.
You are not allowed to be critical of “dear Leader” Justin Castro, or the full force of the Propaganda wing of the Liberal regime will hunt you down and doxx you, have you fired and chased from your home. This is exactly what the Liberal regime is paying their propaganda division 2.5 Billion dollars a year for, tacking down dissidents to the regime. Kim Jong Justin approves.
Bruce Pardy is right - political belief needs to be added to the list of human rights https://nationalpost.com/opinion/bruce-pardy-political-beliefs-must-be-protected-from-discrimination-because-cancel-culture-is-winning
Now that's a cop I can get behind. Ironically, his website satire has been taken seriously. Does the woke cancel mob not have any self-awareness?
LOL. Awesome. He shouldn't be reprimanded he should receive a medal for his efforts.
Hey, Reid! Thanks for the heads up; first I heard of it. Looks like he's been pulled off YouTube though.
