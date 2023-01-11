Church of Trudeau
A BC Mountie is facing criticism after being identified by the CBC as the man behind the satirical Church of Trudeau website.

Referring to himself as “the high prophet of the Church of Trudeau,” or “Father B,” Trail BC RCMP officer Brent Lord dressed up in various costumes to evidently mock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in videos posted on the website and connected social media accounts.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(7) comments

Conservative Hippie
Conservative Hippie

Because censorship is LOVE! And fascism is TOLERANCE!!

lgouweleeuw
lgouweleeuw

So much for freedom of expression.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You are not allowed to be critical of “dear Leader” Justin Castro, or the full force of the Propaganda wing of the Liberal regime will hunt you down and doxx you, have you fired and chased from your home. This is exactly what the Liberal regime is paying their propaganda division 2.5 Billion dollars a year for, tacking down dissidents to the regime. Kim Jong Justin approves.

Goose
Goose

Bruce Pardy is right - political belief needs to be added to the list of human rights https://nationalpost.com/opinion/bruce-pardy-political-beliefs-must-be-protected-from-discrimination-because-cancel-culture-is-winning

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Now that's a cop I can get behind. Ironically, his website satire has been taken seriously. Does the woke cancel mob not have any self-awareness?

G K
G K

LOL. Awesome. He shouldn't be reprimanded he should receive a medal for his efforts.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Hey, Reid! Thanks for the heads up; first I heard of it. Looks like he's been pulled off YouTube though.

