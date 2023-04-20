Greg Ovens

Greg Ovens

A BC man who illegally caught trout in Banff National Park for a YouTube video has been fined $6,000.

Greg Ovens, 60, filmed the video with Zachary Fowler after the two met on Season 3 on the History Channel’s Alone in 2016.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Clash
Clash

This story reminds me of Robin Hood who was wanted for hunting the King's Deer! His penalty was death however! LOL!!

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

A person can't even fish in the lakes for subsistence without the state crawling up your butt.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.