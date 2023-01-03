The leader of the Bear Clan Beaver Hills House in Edmonton is calling for safe consumption sites for addicts after she received a "contact high" while helping drug users in the Edmonton LRT system.
"One of the hazards of this outreach is secondary contact high," Leader of Bear Clan Beaver Hills House Judith Ann Gale said on the group's Facebook page.
"Sadly that's what happened to me this morning. Serving in a tight area where people were using and I walked right into a plume of smoke. Our brothers and sisters were just too engrossed in their usage to notice we had arrived."
The Bear Clan Patrol is a nation-wide network of volunteers that assumes the responsibility to provide security to the indigenous community and the community at large.
Meanwhile at Northgate transit centre #yegtransit it smells like crack cocaine. pic.twitter.com/NBWxhFRD4J— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 3, 2023
The local chapter in Edmonton is the Bear Clan Beaver Hills House, guided by Gale. They currently operate and meet at Churchill Square, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings and walk to folks in need to offer mutual aid in the downtown core area.
The patrol emphasizes the importance of providing support to the community through non-violent, non-threatening, and non-judgmental approaches. They are a community based group that fosters a sense of safety and solidarity with a mandate that includes respect, awareness, care, compassion, outreach, and committed relationship building.
In recent weeks, residents of Edmonton have been dealing with LRT Stations being overrun with homeless people and drug users. Many of them fear for their safety as open air drug use seems to be socially accepted.
"Next time I'm going to be more careful. New Years resolution #1," Gale said online with regards to getting contact highs in an LRT Station.
Gale told the Western Standard in a phone interview that her brothers and sisters in Edmonton need safe consumption sites which would rid users from public areas.
"We cannot fault our brothers and sisters for falling in a hole. Every one of us at any time can fall into that same hole," Gale said.
"I would hope that there would be somebody there who would like to pull you out of that hole and help you along the way."
Gale has been working the streets of Edmonton for three years with her organization. "That's all that the Bear Clan does, is provide help and Alberta used to provide that service," Gale said.
"I remember years ago, Alberta used to be the province that gave you a 'hand up' instead of a 'hand out.' You know what happened to that mentality where we helped one another instead of ridiculing people doing something that is manmade."
University LRT this morning. #yegtransit pic.twitter.com/2LxGLZb5pq— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) December 29, 2022
Gale said she believes the drugs circulating the province, such as the ones in the LRT system in Edmonton, are being put out by the government.
"We need safe consumption sites. While I know the city has no control over that, our province certainly does, and we need more safe consumption sites. Because quite frankly, it's the government that's putting out that drug," Gale said.
"Who else has the sophisticated level of laboratory that's required to manufacture fentanyl high doses? You know it's not made underneath somebody's kitchen sink or in somebody's garage. It's made in a high level, sophisticated lab that the layman has no access to."
Meanwhile at Coliseum Station...@CoryBMorgan #yegtransit the attacker kicked the person in the face at one point. pic.twitter.com/49RtYfVCAk— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) December 28, 2022
In December 2022, Alberta's government announced the creation of a Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force which will address social issues through an immediately coordinated response between the province, city, and local partners.
Addiction, homelessness, and public safety issues affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit, as residents cry out on social media for leaders to address the issues.
No more open air drug use? Here is three people shooting up at MacEwan Station at 5 p.m. today. #yegtransit @CityofEdmonton @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/RsjfhaRUmt— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) December 18, 2022
Gale said she doesn't agree with the task force.
"I certainly do not agree with a 12 man task force. Absolutely not. What it is, is the rich imposing their will on the poor, period," Gale said.
"Why are we being so cruel and misunderstanding our brothers and sisters in this way, when it's something that we have manufactured? Instead of looking down at our brothers and sisters and and chastising them for falling in that hole, why don't we help them out?"
Gale invited the Western Standard to accompany her organization to visit with people in the LRT and help be the voice of the voiceless for vulnerable people in Edmonton. We graciously accepted her invitation.
