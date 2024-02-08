Alberta

Beaverlodge man wins $70 million on Lotto Max

Brian Hoover Lotto Max win
Brian Hoover Lotto Max win Courtesy Brian Hoover
Loading content, please wait...
Family
Wife
Lottery Tickets
Park
Ideas
Western Canada Lottery Corporation
Lotto Max
Brian Hoover
Winner
Winning Numbers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news