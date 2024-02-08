Beaverlodge man wins $70 million on Lotto Max

Beaverlodge, AB, resident Brian Hoover said he felt a range of emotions after his Lotto Max ticket for the January 16 draw won $70 million. While the win will lead to more money in Hoover’s bank account, he said it represents the fulfillment of a dream he shared with his late wife. “This is bittersweet for me,” said Hoover in a Thursday press release. “We always talked about what we would do if we won the lottery.”He said he was “determined to bring some of those ideas to life in her memory.”For the Hoovers, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said winning the lottery was more than a chance at financial freedom. WCLC acknowledged it was a long-time inside joke and a shared aspiration fuelling many hopes and dreams. His wife passed away before they could realize this dream together, but he will be using this opportunity to commemorate her. Although he is in the beginning stages of planning, WCLC said his hope is to provide for his community. When his children were growing up, he said she loved to take them to parks. He admitted his first thought is to have a park named after her. Additionally, he said he is looking into sponsoring some program for local schools and that is only the start. He called these “all such fresh thoughts.” He vowed to use the money for proper reasons. In this case, using the money and investing in her memory is a way to share the win with her. Though his focus is on honouring his wife, he said he is thinking of his children and family. To help out his family, he said he is going to pay off a few mortgages and give some money to people. After that, he will look after himself. Hoover concluded by saying he has a friend who lives in Yukon requesting he visit him. “I’m thinking it would be nice to drive up in a classy motorhome,” he said. Hoover purchased his winning Lotto Max ticket at Ace Hardware at 108 10 St. in Beaverlodge. He won his prize by matching all seven main draw numbers on the January 16 draw — 2, 9, 10, 14, 42, 43 and 44.