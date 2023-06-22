Honey bee

Alberta hive losses hit 50% last winter.

 Calgary Beekeepers

Few realize the Prairie provinces are the leading honey-producing regions in Canada and, indeed, the world. 

Even fewer realize how sensitive honeybees are to environmental factors such as drought, cold and pests, or the essential role they play in pollinating crops.

Canada Honey production 2022

Alberta is Canada’s leading honey producer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.