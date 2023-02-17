Maxime Bernier

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, took part in the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa for several weekends in a row last year.

Learning about the findings of the Rouleau Commission while touring Manitoba on Friday, he declared himself not surprised that Justice Paul Rouleau concluded that Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act was justified.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Vince_403
Vince_403

Paul Rouleau had the conclusion of the commission written before it even started that is why he was not concerned about the delay at the beginning and he never pursued the redacted transcripts supplied by the mentally immature Trudeau.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

What is sickening about the decision is that a single judge opines and Peckerhead Trudeau skates. Same as the three year "health emergency". One doctor opines and your rights are gone.

