Best seats for Oilers play-off games going for close to $3,000 — in tax-funded rink

It’s been said that ‘priceless is economic illusion and costless is an economic trick.’Try telling that to Edmonton Oilers fans, who are experiencing a collective case of sticker shock for the privilege of seeing their beloved orange and blue take to the ice at Roger’s Place in the Stanley cup post season.That’s because loyal fans were in for a rude awakening when single-game ducats — those that aren’t spoken for by seasons’ ticket holders — are going for $2,956.25 a pop when public sales were released on Tuesday.Those are for prime seats behind the bench, mind you. But still, the cheapest lower bowl seats were running around $408.75 including taxes and fees, while the nosebleeds were on offer for $289.71..That doesn’t include parking, peanuts or popcorn — all of which are sure to add another few Mackenzie-Kings (he's on the fifty dollar bills) to the bill. And that’s only for Game 1 of the first round.Those prices are up about 25% from last year and get more expensive in the later rounds. Despite the fact that it’s a taxpayer funded rink.That’s despite the fact Oiler’s fans are a loyal bunch; they supported the team even when it only made the playoffs once from 2006-2019. That’s notwithstanding they haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1990 after #99 had his bags packed for his trip to Los Angeles in 1988..But now the excitement — and expectations — are almost as high as the glory days when Gretzky, Messier, Coffey and Kurri hit the ice. Despite a poor start, McDavid and company managed to tear up the standings this season and are poised to taking on the defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights this weekend.Despite strong support, the staggering ticket prices have left many asking, ‘when does loyalty go the other way?’In a press release, the team said it is offering many free events throughout Edmonton’s ICE District, including watch parties, for those unable to watch from the arena. For $5, fans will be able to watch away games from inside the building.Events will feature a variety of food and beverages, pre- and post-game entertainment including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in ticket giveaways hosted by Oilers alumni, prominent media and social media personalities. Although it’s tough to quantify, some estimates suggest all the activity associated with a potential Stanley Cup victory could be worth $1 billion to the city and Alberta’s $10 billion economy — assuming they make it that far. Which is another way of saying, ‘you can’t always get what you want…’ Not even a sixth Stanley Cup. But it could always be worse — right Flames fans?