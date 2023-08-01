Big Brother 1984

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has compared C-18 the Online News Act to Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-four.

 20th Century Fox

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre is laying the blame for the decision of Facebook’s parent company Meta to begin eliminating Canadian news sites from its social media platforms squarely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking outside the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, the Conservative leader compared the prime minister to George Orwell’s Big Brother’s nefarious attempts to literally erase history.

(3) comments

Taz
Taz

I don't go to Facebook, Twitter or Google to get the news anyway and I am censoring the dip💩 PM on where I get my news from.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our Trudeau infected MSM in Canada is exactly the same as the German media under Goebbels in WW2 or the Stalinist media in Soviet Russia

The lies are just more pervasive and all critical thinking and truth are now demonized as “far right” or “misinformation”

We certainly live in Orwellian times in Canada

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]You speak the truth!

