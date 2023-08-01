Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre is laying the blame for the decision of Facebook’s parent company Meta to begin eliminating Canadian news sites from its social media platforms squarely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Speaking outside the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, the Conservative leader compared the prime minister to George Orwell’s Big Brother’s nefarious attempts to literally erase history.
“It’s like Nineteen Eighty-four,” he said. “You have a prime minister passing a law to make news articles disappear (emphasis his) from the internet. Who would have ever imagined, in Canada, that the federal government would pass laws banning people from effectively seeing the news?”
George Orwell’s ominous dystopian narrative needs no introduction and has become synonymous in Western culture, with government repression of free thought and censorship. It has spawned several idioms that have passed into popular culture, such as ‘thought-crime’ and ‘Big Brother is Watching You’ summed up in a single slogan: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
Although he couldn’t have known it at the time, Orwell eerily portends the rise of technologies like the internet that are used to erode freedom of thought and even erase it. The main character, Winston Smith, works in the Ministry of Truth whose sole task is to literally, rewrite history and replace it with propaganda.
“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” is its motto.
That’s exactly what critics of the C-18 Online News Act accuse the Liberal government of doing: manipulating and distorting reality in a vain attempt to control the mainstream news media with lavish subsidies and requirement of tech giants like Meta to pay them for news.
Meta announced on Tuesday it is taking the final steps to permanently remove news on its platforms in response to C-18 which was passed into law in June.
If elected prime minister, Poilievre vowed to promote free speech “online, on campus and anywhere else in this country.”
“Whether it’s Big Tech, or Trudeau’s Big Government, censorship is always and everywhere, wrong,” he continued. “Because I believe I can win an open debate anywhere in this country, and unlike Trudeau, I will not need to censor.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
I don't go to Facebook, Twitter or Google to get the news anyway and I am censoring the dip💩 PM on where I get my news from.
Our Trudeau infected MSM in Canada is exactly the same as the German media under Goebbels in WW2 or the Stalinist media in Soviet Russia
The lies are just more pervasive and all critical thinking and truth are now demonized as “far right” or “misinformation”
We certainly live in Orwellian times in Canada
[thumbup]You speak the truth!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.