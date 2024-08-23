BIG SWIG: 7-Eleven to open trio of licensed lounges in Calgary, 20 in Alberta

Calgary tipplers will be able to get more than a Big Gulp at 7-Eleven convenience stores later this summer when the prolific convenience store chain opens up a trio of locations with licensed dining areas in stores.The company on Thursday said it be expanding the number of locations selling wine, beer and coolers across Alberta to 20 locations, including four in Calgary and seven in Edmonton. The company is also opening locations in Cochrane, Rocky Mountain House and Claresholm.Certain locations even offer delivery via popular services such as DoorDash, Uber and Skip the Dishes.In a statement The company said it’s all part of its efforts to “expand our offerings and provide our adult customers with even more convenience,” according to Canadian VP Marc Goodman.“Fresh and prepared food and drinks are an important part of our business and we’re proud to be investing in new jobs and strengthening Alberta’s economy.”.The new licensed locations are at 200 1035 New Brighton Dr. S.E., 7102 Elbow Dr. S.W. and 220 2505 Eversyde Ave S.W. The Douglasdale location opened in December as part of a pilot..Dine-in and takeout hours will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, while deliveries will start at 9 a.m. and go until 1 a.m., seven days a week.Store staff will have to under ProServe training and access will be restricted to 7-Eleven employees.And while consumers may benefit from the added selection and choice, critics complain it’s a back door first step for the UCP government to allow all grocery and convenience stores in Alberta to sell beer and wine.The idea has strong support from the likes of Premier Danielle Smith.In December of 2023, the Ford government in Ontario did just that by passing legislation to allow third-party retail alcohol sales by 2026, which was one of the issues in this summer’s LCBO strike..UCP moves to regulate liquor prices after ‘value vodka’ spat.Earlier this year, UCP government under Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally has struck a panel to study similar legislation here.But unlike Ontario, Alberta did away with its government controlled retail monopoly decades ago. Opponents to the idea include mom-and-pop liquor shops who fear they’ll be overwhelmed if big corporates entities like 7-Eleven are allowed to dominate the market.In March, the Alberta Liquor Store Association said it “is 100% opposed” to the idea in its panel submissions.“Nobody's asking for this. So why are we looking at this? Why are we trying to find a solution to a problem that doesn't exist?"ALSA president Ivonne Martinez said at the time.The idea is also opposed by groups like Mothers Against Drunk driving (MADD).Alberta has about 1,500 privately owned liquor stores that are allowed to keep their doors open until 2 AM.Nally previously received criticism for railing against the sale of discounted four-litre jugs of vodka.