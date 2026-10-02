Billboards advertising 'Alberta Referendum' for Khalistan independence spark confusion

A billboard near Airdrie has sparked confusion after advertising an "Alberta Referendum on [sic] Independence of Punjab" set to take place in Edmonton on October 18.The sign is advertising an unofficial and unsanctioned referendum that is being organized by the group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based Khalistani succession group that advocates for the creation of an independent Khalistan.The billboard, among other similar signs, has sparked confusion due to multiple factors.The first being the fact that the referendum is set to take place a day before the October 19 Alberta Referendum, and the second being why exactly a referendum on the independence of a region in India is taking place in Canada.As stated above, the referendum is unofficial and non-binding, meaning that the results will have little to no effect on the region of Punjab or the Indian government's position on the matter of Khalistani independence.In fact, the leader of the Sikhs for Justice group, a man called Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government and has been the subject of assassination attempts, allegedly by the Indian government..In addition to the billboards, many seemingly AI-generated posts, such as the one shown above, have been posted across various social media platforms, with Facebook having the highest number.The referendum encourages local Sikhs to vote to "send a message" about Khalistani independence.This is not the first referendum of its kind, as countless similar referendums have occurred in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Italy.Similar referendums have also occurred across Canada, with referendums occurring in Brampton, Surrey, Calgary, and Ottawa; each referendum gained tens of thousands of participants, although these numbers are provided by SFJ and may not be entirely reliable..It seems that the group promoting this is trying to piggyback off the Alberta referendum the following day, with videos showing supporters of Alberta independence showing support for the Khalistani movement.A Twitter post by a frequent poster of pro-Khalistan content shows an Alberta Independence supporter speaking at a Khalistani rally.Speaking on the bed of a pickup truck, the unnamed man says that the Khalistani rally "inspires me to push for Alberta Independence.".The vote will take place in Edmonton on October 19 as a symbolic symbol to the Indian government, who the Khalistani activists say has targeted them and their cause unjustly.Like the countless other referendums, it's unlikely that this vote will have any real effect on actually forwarding the goals of the group in seeing an independent Khalistan but will more than likely generate confusion in the lead-up to the Alberta referendum the following day.