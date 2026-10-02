Alberta

Billboards advertising 'Alberta Referendum' for Khalistan independence spark confusion

Albertans confused after billboards and signs advertising an 'Alberta Referendum on Independence of Punjab' to take place on the day before the actual Alberta Referendum
Billboard outside Airdrie promoting an unofficial referendum on Khalistan independence
Billboard outside Airdrie promoting an unofficial referendum on Khalistan independence Submitted
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Khalistan
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Khalistan Movement
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Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Referendum on Independence of Punjab
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