Blaine Hyggen re-elected mayor of Lethbridge

Blaine Hyggen has been re-elected as mayor of Lethbridge, securing a decisive victory in Monday’s municipal election. With 13 of 20 polls reporting, Hyggen holds a commanding 42.54% of the vote, a lead large enough to confirm his win over a strong field of challengers.Hyggen has received 5,040 votes, well ahead of Ryan Mennie, who sits at 4,557 votes (38.46%). Quentin Carlson follows with 1,218 votes (10.28%), and Michael Petrakis has 490 (4.14%). A total of 543 ballots (4.58%) were rejected..The win solidifies Hyggen’s leadership as he enters another term focused on housing affordability, downtown revitalization, and public safety, key issues throughout his campaign.His victory also marks continued support for his steady, pragmatic approach to city governance, which resonated with many voters amid economic challenges and rising costs of living..While official totals will be confirmed once all polls are reported, the remaining votes are not expected to change the outcome. Hyggen’s margin over Mennie stands at more than 480 votes, making his re-election mathematically certain.Final certified results are expected later this evening.