carbon engineering

Direct air capture project near Squamish.

 By Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean

Think of it as a vacuum cleaner in the sky.

The US government is touting landmark spending to suck carbon dioxide, literally from the air, in a move that puts it firmly at the forefront of the race to net-zero.

Carbon capture

Direct air capture.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Footloose
Footloose

Is all the vegitation downwind of the Sucker dead for lack of CO2?

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Considering that 99% of CO2 derives from natural sources (the Earth has been degassing CO2, mainly through volcanoes and tectonic activity for billions of years), and that the oceans, which cover 71% of the Earth's surface contain about 80 times more CO2 than the atmosphere, you have to conclude that the real goal is to suck off government subsidies.

