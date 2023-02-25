Denise McKee

"As I've said to the media many times, I understand the absurdity of a grey-haired woman still looking for her toddler," Denise McKee said.

 Submitted by Anna J. James.

Coping with the loss of her child meant a lonely, emotion-filled 40 years-plus  for Denise McKee.

Feelings she thought she'd never share with anyone — shock, denial, confusion, anger and loss of hope — bottled up and kept inside.

Anna J James is working for almost nothing to find missing boy

PI Anna J. James. She said she won't stop looking for Jeffrey.
This man claimed to be Jeffrey but disappeared

"Clint" claimed to be Jeffrey and sent these photos with the tip to James but has since disappeared off social media.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.