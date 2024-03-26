Boaters high and dry after lakes in Alberta, BC national parks closed

Boaters looking forward to getting out on the water in some of Alberta's and BC’s most popular mountain parks are going to be left stranded this summer due to an invasive fish parasite.That’s because Parks Canada has taken the drastic step of closing all water bodies in Yoho and Kootenay parks, including lakes, rivers, streams and all tributaries in eastern BC. In addition, it is restricting all non-motorized watercraft on Waterton Lakes in Alberta starting April 1..The moves are meant to stop the spread of both ‘whirling disease’ and invasive zebra and quagga mussels, which are spread by improperly cleaned boating equipment including waders, life jackets and kayaks and canoes — even birds.Whirling disease is caused by a microscopic parasite that targets trout and whitefish, forming skeletal deformities that cause them to swim in circles and die prematurely. Mussels attach onto the bottoms of boats and are transferred from one waterbody to another.The parasite was discovered in Emerald Lake, a popular canoeing spot, late last year. It’s common all through the US Rockies and was first discovered in Banff National Park in 2016.Waterton is one of the few national parks with its own marina.Whirling disease in particular has the potential to decimate fish populations with mortality rates of up to 90% in prior cases in the US. There is no treatment for the disease and treating it can cost millions of dollars once it has been established..Although it isn’t harmful to humans, Parks Canada said in a statement the disease poses a "significant threat to the health of national parks and their vital aquatic ecosystems."The BC government said it is working with federal agencies to monitor and prevent further outbreaks, including the establishment of monitoring stations along the Alberta border.Mandatory inspection stations for non-motorized boats have been operating in the Kootenays since 2021 but government figures suggest only 56% of watercraft users participated last year, prompting full closure.On its website, the BC government said prevention is the best cure.“Continued prevention of spread will only occur with the active participation of boaters, anglers and others who enjoy BC’s streams and lakes.”