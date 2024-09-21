Boissonnault admits to private business dealings while in cabinet, contradicting previous claims

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault has admitted to conducting private business while serving as a member of the cabinet, contradicting earlier claims of having no involvement with an Edmonton-based import firm. Boissonnault made the admission while testifying before the Commons ethics committee, a revelation first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.The firm, Global Health Imports Corporation, paid Boissonnault $220,000. The minister admitted holding a 50% stake in the company, a medical supply contractor generating $36 million annually. Despite repeated claims that he had no operational role while serving in cabinet, Boissonnault conceded that he had communicated with his business partner over an accounting issue during a cabinet retreat in Vancouver on September 6, 2022."Purolator was looking to settle an account," said Boissonnault, explaining that the logistics company had reached out to him directly due to having his number in their records. This disclosure raised concerns about his adherence to the Conflict Of Interest Act, which restricts cabinet members from engaging in undisclosed business dealings.Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton) questioned Boissonnault’s integrity during the committee hearing, accusing him of withholding information. "Why didn’t you tell the full truth the last time you appeared before the committee? Why are we only finding out about this now?" asked Cooper. He further accused Boissonnault of attempting to "cover" for his actions and challenged the Minister’s fitness for office. "You, sir, lack the character and judgment to serve in cabinet," said Cooper. "If you had any integrity, you would resign."Boissonnault, while acknowledging his regret for going into business with his partner, Stephen Anderson, maintained that his dealings with the company had no impact on his ministerial duties. "With the benefit of hindsight, I would not have gone into business with Mr. Anderson," Boissonnault testified, adding, "While I have always followed my ethical obligations, it is clear in hindsight that this is not an individual whose actions I would want reflecting on me."Further scrutiny came from Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.), who questioned the credibility of Boissonnault’s narrative. "A year after you claim to have ended your involvement with the company, you are asking us to believe you were handling accounts payable but not involved in any other business matters? That is far too incredible for anyone to believe."New Democrat MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, Ont.) pressed Boissonnault on whether there were any other instances of crossover between his business and government responsibilities. Boissonnault initially denied such instances, but under questioning admitted, "It might have happened before."The ethics committee continues its investigation into the matter, with opposition MPs casting doubt on Boissonnault’s testimony and ethical compliance..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.