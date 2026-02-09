Boitchenko proclaims support for an 'independent Alberta within a united Canada'

EDMONTON – Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Andrew Boitchenko, reaffirmed his stance that Alberta should remain within Canada on Monday, but pushed back on further independence questions as the government announced $3 million in funding for indoor sports facilities in Edmonton. "Well, I want to say this, that the Government of Alberta, as a senior representative of a ministry of Alberta, personally, and as far as I know, that we are supporting an independent province within United Canada," said Boitchenko. "We want to make sure that Ottawa pays attention to Alberta, that Ottawa hears Albertans, but we are supporting united Alberta within united Canada."Boitchenko faced only a few questions about Alberta independence and gave a similar answer to each. Adding that he has not signed the Stay Free Alberta petition..The questions followed online reactions to a list compiled by the Republican Party of Alberta, which labelled 19 UCP MLAs as supporters of Alberta independence, contradicting the government's public statements.The UCP government has attempted to maintain a public stance in favour of a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada," in an effort to appease supporters on both sides of the Alberta independence movement. A recent Angus Reid Institute survey highlighted the divide among UCP supporters, with 57% of respondents saying they would have voted for Alberta independence at the time of polling, compared with 38% who would not. Messages from the Alberta NDP over recent weeks have challenged the UCP government to pick a side and declare whether it supports or opposes Alberta independence, arguing that its current position is "word salad" and not a direct answer. .Monday's press conference was part of the provincial government's announcement that it would provide $3 million in funding to organizations in Edmonton to help build a new indoor soccer facility and a ski lodge. "Our government is proud to support projects that strengthen our communities," Boitchenko said. "By investing in facilities like the Edmonton Minor Soccer Association’s new multisport turf project and the Edmonton Ski Club’s new lodge, we’re expanding access for Edmontonians to stay active, build connections and enjoy recreation year-round.”The funding will come from the 2025 Active Communities Initiative, which has now contributed a combined $10 million to 16 projects. "Each one of these projects helps Albertans access affordable and welcoming ways to be active year-round," Boitchenko said. "Whether it is on the ice, on the field or on the slopes, these projects are helping communities across the province to build a new sport infrastructure that can be enjoyed with generations to come."Applications are currently open for the 2026 program.