'BONKERS': Former UCP MLA criticizes Carney's European Union plans

EDMONTON — Former UCP MLA Shane Getson says the potential benefits of Canada becoming an associate member of the European Union aren't worth the economic and political consequences, warning Prime Minister Mark Carney against pursuing closer integration with the bloc.After weeks of teasing, Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the Alliance for the Future agreement on October 30.The prime minister's office touted the agreement's potential economic benefits through trade agreements, national security protections, research and business exchanges, and increased travel flexibility.The agreement also outlined plans for the two sides to begin working towards making Canada the EU's first associate member.Some details about what an "associate membership" would include remain under negotiation, but proposed areas of cooperation include climate, energy and AI policies, increased participation in EU programs, and research and education cooperation.However, the prospect of closer integration has already drawn criticism."It's definitely not worth it," said Alberta's former parliamentary secretary for economic corridor development and recently resigned MLA Shane Getson during an interview with the Western Standard. "We can do trade deals with these countries on themselves.".Critics of Carney's proposal have raised concerns about whether closer integration with the EU could eventually require Canada to align its environmental and energy, and immigration policies with those of the bloc.Premier Danielle Smith is among those who have expressed concerns about Canada joining the EU, questioning why Alberta would want to surrender powers to the union after spending years fighting to secure them from Ottawa.During his time as Alberta's parliamentary secretary for economic corridor development, Getson travelled internationally to promote the province's trade and energy interests..Getson's experiences in Europe left him concerned about the consequences of the EU's environmental and energy policies, particularly in Germany."I've been over there, and in the last three years, Germany has had to do an about-face on their policies for environment and energy," Getson said. "They're seeing all the decline of it."The former MLA argued that the potential risks of deeper integration with the EU outweigh any additional trade benefits, particularly if the relationship eventually affects Canada's immigration policies."I think it's a great market, love the European folks, but also look at their migration policies," Getson said. "Look at the B.S. that's taking place in France. That isn't happening in Poland, by the way, and Poland is pushing back against a bunch of this stuff as well. So, are the Italians. Like, it's bonkers.".Carney's push for closer ties with the EU comes amid Canada's trade war with the US, which could leave lasting damage to the neighbouring countries' economic relationship.The prime minister has used the trade war as a wake-up call, emphasizing the need for Canada to diversify its economy and strengthen trade relationships outside the US.Getson questioned why closer economic ties with the EU should take precedence over strengthening Canada's relationship with the US."I don't understand why everybody gets so agitated if we start wanting deeper ties, financial ties, and even maybe even looking at commonality between the US, Canada, and Mexico; they freak out," Getson said. "But being a colony again and part of the European Union, good luck."