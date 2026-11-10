Alberta

'BONKERS': Former UCP MLA criticizes Carney's European Union plans

Mark Carney’s push for closer EU ties raises questions about energy costs and Canadian affordability.
Mark Carney’s push for closer EU ties raises questions about energy costs and Canadian affordability.Image courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
European Union
Shane Getson
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada-EU relations