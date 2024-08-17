Alberta

Booster Juice to sponsor Edmonton community centre in 10-year naming agreement

Terwillegar exterior feature
Terwillegar exterior feature Courtesy City of Edmonton
Loading content, please wait...
City Of Edmonton
Yegcc
Edmonton City Council
Renaming
Tim Cartmell
Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre
Booster Juice Recreation Centre In Terwillegar
Naming Agreement
Roger Jevne
Booster Juice
Dale Wishewan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news