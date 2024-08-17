Booster Juice to sponsor Edmonton community centre in 10-year naming agreement

Edmontonians will soon no longer be going to the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre, as it will be renamed the Booster Juice Recreation Centre in Terwillegar. The City of Edmonton said city council approved this 10-year name sale agreement that runs until 2034 and will generate additional revenue to support recreation operations. “This is a very exciting partnership for the City of Edmonton,” said City of Edmonton Branch Manager of Community Recreation and Culture Roger Jevne in a press release. “This is the first name sale of a recreation centre in the City and has been several years in the making.”Booster Juice President and CEO Dale Wishewan said it is proud to have its headquarters in Edmonton and has not forgotten its roots in the area. “Providing support to our community is tremendously important,” said Wishewan. “Partnering with the City in support of community recreation is a natural fit with our company because we are both focused on supporting the health and wellness of all Edmontonians.”Edmonton Coun. Tim Cartmell pointed out the Booster Juice Recreation Centre is the first that includes the name sale of a City of Edmonton recreation facility. “We’re excited to be partnering with a company that has similar values as the City for the facility and entire community,” said Cartmell. The City of Edmonton went on to say daily operations of the Booster Juice Recreation Centre remain the same and continues to be run by it. It added its signage is paid for by Booster Juice and will be updated over the summer. After 2034, parties can agree to a further seven to 10 year renewal at a negotiated fee. The City of Edmonton is keeping the sponsorship fee confidential to protect its financial interests in any future naming opportunities and remains focused on achieving the best possible value for Edmontonians in all sponsorship arrangements. To celebrate the implementation of the name sale, the City of Edmonton will host a family-friendly media event at the facility on August 29 to celebrate the business partnership. More details will be announced at that time.