Bow Valley College given subsidiary to launch online healthcare teaching platform

Alberta Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney said Bow Valley College (BVC) has a plan to modernize innovative software designed to help healthcare organizations enforce required training and attract and retain talent. To support post-secondary institutions, Sawhney said the Alberta government believes in allowing them to find creative ways to generate their own revenue. “The college plans to create a for-profit subsidiary company, run by an independent board, to pursue this venture,” said Sawhney in a statement. “Government’s role is to ensure the proposal complies with our legislation and policies.”To this end, she said BVC’s plan is compliant with provincial legislation and supports the Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs strategy. “The college has satisfied all the requirements in Advanced Education’s Self-Generated Revenue Policy, and there is no additional cost to taxpayers as a result of this,” she said. Sawhney and Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said in an order-in-council they approve of the incorporation of a subsidiary corporation to be owned by the BVC Board of Governors to develop and commercialize a digital platform to manage the training and regulatory compliance of healthcare professionals. This ordeal comes after the Alberta government said in August the Dedicated Healthcare Pathway (DHCP) through the provincial immigration system has successfully nominated 380 international healthcare workers since it launched in 2023..Alberta government says immigration pathway led to 380 new healthcare workers .Under the DHCP, the Alberta government said nine professions were eligible, with more than 150 healthcare workers heading to communities outside of Calgary and Edmonton. “I am proud of the incredible success of the Dedicated Healthcare Pathway and very pleased to see so many experienced health professionals going to areas outside of Calgary and Edmonton,” said Alberta Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Muhammad Yaseen.