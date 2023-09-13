Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) will be leaving its current downtown Community Centre facility

Boyle Street Community Services.

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) will be leaving its current downtown Community Centre facility in Edmonton, effective September 30, as it is no longer financially viable to remain at the location.

BSCS said the focus of the organization is to ensure all its programs and services continue to operate on and through October 1, as it gets ready to move out of its old community centre that it leases from the Edmonton Oilers.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

