Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) will be leaving its current downtown Community Centre facility in Edmonton, effective September 30, as it is no longer financially viable to remain at the location.
BSCS said the focus of the organization is to ensure all its programs and services continue to operate on and through October 1, as it gets ready to move out of its old community centre that it leases from the Edmonton Oilers.
The agency is not being evicted from its main venue just north of Rogers Place, its lease has expired.
BSCS said any reduction in services would only exacerbate an already challenging situation, which is why it is making extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth transition through these changes.
“Our focus at this time is ensuring there is no disruption in services to those we work with each day," BSCS Director of Communications and Engagement Elliott Tanti said.
"Between floods, frigid winters and a global pandemic there have been no shortage of events in our organization's history that have impacted our downtown community centre. Through it all, our primary goal has remained the well-being of those accessing our services.”
Tani said it ensures people have an accessible, meaningful space to provide much-needed services and support to Edmonton’s most vulnerable.
"We are calling on all levels of government to stand with us and help us meet our funding goal for okimaw peyesaw kamik," BSCS stated.
All its staff will continue their work, there are no layoffs or changes in job descriptions as a result of this transition.
BSCS said this circumstance highlights the need for okimaw peyesew kamik (King Thunderbird Centre), a state-of-the-art facility to create better outcomes for Edmonton’s most vulnerable.
"Our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those we serve remains our primary focus. The need for okimaw peyesew kamik has only intensified and as such we are calling on all levels of government to help us achieve the final 19% of our funding shortfall," BSCS said.
BSCS was established in 1971 and is a registered charity guided by indigenous ways of knowing and being that welcomes and serves people of all ages, backgrounds, and orientations.
"We provide over 40 programs across 15 Edmonton locations to individuals, families and children who are experiencing poverty and homelessness," BSCS said.
"Boyle Street offers a range of prevention and intervention services, rooted in harm reduction and indigenous culture, to help our clients to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness."
BSCS is currently in the process of constructing a new facility, the King Thunderbird Centre at 107A Avenue and 101 Street. It isn't expected to open until fall 2024.
