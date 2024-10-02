UPDATED: Alberta decides not to allow alcohol in grocery, corner stores

The Alberta government confirmed it will be maintaining its current liquor retail model. After a comprehensive review, the Alberta government said the MLA Advisory Committee tasked with evaluating the liquor retail model has recommended to Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally the province should not move forward with allowing liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores. “The idea of expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores has been mused about for years,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a Wednesday press release. “I’m grateful for the significant work done by MLAs to look into the feasibility and wisdom of such an expansion and the recommendations they’ve put forward.”In response, Smith said she was “pleased to accept those recommendations and ensure Alberta continues to uphold our current model, which is one of the most open in Canada.”The Alberta government said the review into the potential expansion of liquor sales into grocery and corner stores was launched to examine the feasibility and impact this change would have on the liquor retail industry. The Ontario government accelerated its plan to expand alcohol sales in grocery stores in July, speeding it up by about two weeks. .Ford government accelerates expansion of alcohol sales in grocery stores plan by two weeks.The expansion plan had been slated for August and came amid the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. LCBO employees get paid twice the minimum wage and have other benefits. Since the strike started, more than 650 stores across Ontario shuttered. The expansion included licensing of canned spirits-based cocktails and larger packs of beer than was authorized to sell in Ontario grocery stores. The Alberta government went on to say this recommendation was reached after extensive consultations with industry representatives, business owners, and experts. It added the decision to keep the current model was made to protect the private liquor industry, which has contributed to economic growth and job creation since privatization in the 1990s. “Alberta’s private liquor model is a jewel in the crown and allows small businesses to thrive while providing a wide variety of products and services,” said Nally. “I accept the MLA Advisory Committee’s recommendation to keep a level playing field and ensure the continued success of these businesses.”MLA Advisory Committee member Scott Sinclair said expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores “may seem convenient for consumers, but it would have a detrimental effect on the retail liquor store industry.”“Our review determined that such a move would significantly harm small businesses and could ultimately lead to widespread closures, job losses and diminished selection for consumers,” said Sinclair. With the committee’s findings, the Alberta government said they underscore the strength and diversity of the private liquor model, which offers one of the most varied selections of alcohol in Canada, competitive pricing, and tailored customer service. After consulting with the liquor industry and analyzing the economic effects, it found expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores would harm it. This is because it would likely lead to widespread closures of independent liquor stores, job losses, and a decrease in product variety and customer service.