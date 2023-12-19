UPDATED: Alberta ethics commissioner clears Cowell over Hinshaw firing

Alberta Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler has ceased her investigation into an allegation former Alberta Health Services (AHS) administrator Dr. John Cowell was involved with revoking a job offer to former chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “Although he had input on the decision, I found no evidence that Dr. Cowell directed the termination of Dr. Hinshaw’s employment,” said Trussler in a Monday letter to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange. “The evidence showed that Dr. Hinshaw’s employment was terminated through proper process.” .AHS walked back a job offer it made to Hinshaw in June. “Dr. Hinshaw is not employed by AHS,” said AHS. “AHS is reviewing the position and remains firmly committed to working with indigenous communities and working to improve health outcomes for all communities and populations.”.Two sources said on Monday Trussler opened an inquiry into Hinshaw’s appointment to an indigenous health team being revoked. READ MORE: Dismissal of Hinshaw from indigenous health team led to ethics investigationWhile the timing and status of the investigation is unclear, the sources who resigned to protest what they saw as interference said they were interviewed by Trussler in October. These people were former AHS indigenous wellness medical lead Dr. Esther Tailfeathers and former senior executive Dr. Braden Manns.Since Cowell is no longer a senior official under the Conflict of Interest Act, Trussler said it served as an additional reason to stop the investigation. She acknowledged she received complaints against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about a similar matter. Because of the evidence in the investigation against him, she did not pursue one against Smith.