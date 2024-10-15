BREAKING: Alberta government launches ad campaign opposing feds’ oil, gas emissions cap

The Alberta government says it will be rolling out the Scrap the Cap national ad campaign to try to convince the Canadian government to scrap its proposed oil and gas emissions cap. By bringing forward this campaign, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it is “telling the federal government to forget this reckless and extreme idea and get behind Alberta’s leadership by investing in real solutions that cut emissions and do not cut Canada’s prosperity.” “We know that we can reduce emissions and enjoy a thriving economy, but only if Ottawa abandons the proposed oil and gas emissions cap for good,” said Smith at a Tuesday press conference. More to come.